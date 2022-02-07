The Army has confirmed an investigation has been launched following the death of a second soldier from Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire.Officials said on Sunday that they were looking into the death of one service person, who had died on Saturday.

Today they confirmed a second individual from the base died yesterday. British Transport Police are investigating the latest fatality.Neither soldier has been named but they are not from the same unit. Their identities, gender, ranks and regiments have not been released.An Army spokesman said their thoughts were with the family and friends of both soldiers and there was no reason to suggest the deaths are connected.They said: "We can confirm the death of two soldiers, one on 5 February 2022 and one on 6 February.

"The circumstances surrounding these deaths are being investigated and it would beinappropriate to comment any further at this time."Our thoughts are with the soldiers’ family and friends at this difficult time."

Catterick is the British Army's largest garrison, with more than 13,000 personnel.

It is home to several Army units, including 1st Battalion the Yorkshire Regiment, the Royal Lancers and 4 Scots (The Highlanders).