Analysis of baby names has revealed that there are more infants called Charlie and Evie in Yorkshire than anywhere else in the country.

Research of data held by the Office for National Statistics was carried out by a name label manufacturer.

The analysis reveals that parents in Yorkshire are more likely to name their child Charlie and Evie than parents anywhere else in the UK.

The research looked at baby names between 2001 and 2019.

It took the total number of babies given each name and divided it by the total number of babies born in each region during the time period to provide a true representation of name density per region.

It shows that parents in different parts of the country plump for a range of different names: