The organisation which represents professional cricketers has admitted it failed to support Azeem Rafiq over allegations of racism at Yorkshire.

The former spinner described the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) as "incredibly inept" and insisted it "left me on my own" when he gave evidence to MPs in November.

And appearing before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday, 8 February, PCA chief executive Rob Lynch accepted there were "failings".

He said: "We applaud Azeem for his courage and bravery for being a whistleblower to create necessary chances.

"PCA have offered support to Azeem throughout his career but clearly with this dispute with Yorkshire we did not meet the standards we needed to and have apologised to him for what went wrong.

"We have listened to Azeem about what can be done and a number of changes have been introduced."

Rob Lynch, from the PCA said lessons were being learned

Rafiq's claims that he was the victim of institutionalised racism during two spells at Headingley led to the biggest crisis in the history of Yorkshire Cricket.

Rafiq, who said that his abuse had left him feeling suicidal, accused the PCA of reporting him missing just to "tick a box in case I killed myself" when he spoke in front of the committee in November.

Lynch insisted the union acted due to genuine concern and also clarified it asked for a safe and well check.

He told the committee: "The action we took was borne from nothing other than general worry for Azeem's welfare at a time when he was under a lot of pressure and scrutiny."

Following the controversy, the PCA is set to bring in its own independent whistleblower hotline and will recruit a director of equality, inclusion and diversity.