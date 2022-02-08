Play video

A man who was caught drinking from a bottle of Champagne, calling friends on a mobile phone and rolling a cigarette while driving his work's van has been jailed.

Mason Cowgill, 27, from Gargrave in North Yorkshire, was filmed by a camera fitted inside the vehicle swigging from a bottle of Bollinger while travelling along the A65 near Ingleton on 7 June last year.

He can be seen on the footage using a phone and driving without his hands on the wheel while rolling a cigarette.

Mason Cowgill is seen rolling a cigarette on the footage Credit: North Yorkshire Police

At one point he collided with the back of a car in stationary traffic.

No-one was injured and Cowgill stopped to exchange insurance details with the other driver but left before police arrived and continued driving dangerously.

He later reported the collision to his employer, who sacked him after viewing the in-cab footage and reported the matter to North Yorkshire Police.

Cowgill pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was jailed for eight months.

Mason Cowgill Credit: North Yorkshire Police

He was also disqualified for 32 months.

PC Babs Parsons said: "Cowgill is lucky he did not kill or seriously injure someone that day.

"The manner in which he drove demonstrated a clear danger to other road users and I’m amazed he did not cause any more collisions.

"This was not a momentary lapse in concentration, this is a sustained period in which Cowgill paid very little or no attention at all to the road and was clearly not in control of the van he was driving.

"I thank the owner of the van for bringing this footage to our attention as it has enabled us to take a very dangerous driver off the road."