20ft sinkhole causes traffic disruption in Scarborough

Drivers are facing disruption in Scarborough after a suspected sewer collapse caused a 20ft sinkhole.

Temporary traffic lights are in place on Stepney Road following the incident on Tuesday evening.North Yorkshire County Council said senior engineers were on site.

The council apologised for inconvenience and said: "We suspect that a sewer has collapsed and Yorkshire Water engineers are in attendance."

North Yorkshire Police said: "It's thought that a sewer has collapsed exposing a 15 to 20ft hole in the road surface. At the moment it is believed that no properties are at risk."