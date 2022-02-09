A Doncaster politician could face extradition to the United States after being arrested on suspicion of drug dealing.

Labour councillor Daniel Barwell, who was elected less than a year ago and chairs the council's Crime and Disorder Committee, was held by officers from the National Extradition Unit of the Metropolitan Police in London on February 2.

Barwell appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court to face extradition proceedings and was remanded into custody to appear again at a later date.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, court documents filed in Ohio, US, show that Barwell has been indicted along with seven other people who are all based in the US.

It says he is accused of "conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute psychedelic mushroom analogue... knowing it was intended for human consumption".

The alleged offences took place between November 2013 and April 2021.

He could face a possible Grand Jury hearing in the United States.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "On Wednesday, 2 February, in the Doncaster area, officers from the National Extradition Unit arrested a man wanted in the United States for an offence relating to the distribution of a controlled drug on a warrant issued at the request of the United States authorities."Barwell, of Shaftesbury Avenue, Intake, who represents the Wheatley Hills & Intake ward, has had the whip removed and has been suspended as a Labour councillor.

However, Doncaster Council's website showed that he was still 'expected' to attend a meeting of the Crime and Disorder Committee today, 9 February.