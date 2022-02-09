Farmer sentenced after cows trampled elderly man to death in Yorkshire Dales

A farmer has been sentenced for health and safety failings after an elderly man was trampled to death by cows in the Yorkshire Dales.Christopher Sharpe, of Ivescar Farm in Carnforth, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to breaching regulations following the death of 83-year-old David Tinniswood.

Mr Tinniswood and his wife were walking by the farm, near Ribblehead Viaduct, when they were attacked by cattle grazing with calves on 30 May 2020.He was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was left with serious injuries.Sharpe, partner in J H Sharpe and Son, received a prison sentence of 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and fined £878 with £7,820.30 in court costs.

Health and Safety Executive inspector Julian Franklin said: "A number of measures could have been taken to safeguard walkers using the path, while cattle and calves were grazing in that field."Firstly, not using that field for cattle and calves. Most farmers will have other groups of stock that can graze fields containing rights of way, so can reduce the risk of incidents by putting sheep in them, or they could take fodder crops from them."

He added: "Farmers should ensure they take all reasonably practicable precautions to protect walkers on public rights of way, especially when they are grazing cows and calves together, or bulls are present."