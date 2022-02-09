Grantham's Holly Humberstone takes Rising Star Brit Award

Grantham's Holly Humberstone has been named winner of the Rising Star Brit Award.

The 22-year-old is known for pop hits such as 'The Walls Are Way Too Thin'.

Ahead of the ceremony on Tuesday night (8 February) she described being at the event for the first time: "I have never attended the Brits. I have just watched it on TV from afar. It's crazy. I can't believe I am really here, very surreal."

The singer-songwriter said her family were also attending and described their reaction to her success.

She said: "I think they are completely freaked out. The don't know what to make of it - like myself.

"They are coming tonight, my parents and my sister, so it is going to be lovely having them here and knowing that they are here to see me."

Holly Humberstone performing at the Brits Credit: PA Images

Speaking about performing live during the show, she added: "I am terrified. This is by far the biggest show I have played so I am very nervous. I am trying to control my nerves, trying to compartmentalise a little bit.

"I am looking forward to seeing other artists. I get to share the stage with so many incredible artists. It's going to be great."

It was the first Brit awards where male and female categories have been done away with as as organisers wanted to make the awards "as inclusive and as relevant as possible".

Other big winners of the night included Sam Fender, Little Simz, Becky Hill, Adele and Dua Lipa.