A man who was found by police hiding in a bin in Mansfield has admitted running a cannabis farm from his house.

Armando Hysaj, 24, ran off when officers approached him following reports of a large cannabis operation on the street he was standing on.

Police dogs tracked him down and found him in a bin, with officers describing him as having "an overpowering aroma of cannabis".

More than 100 cannabis plants were then discovered growing in the bedrooms and garage at Hysaj’s house in The Rushes, Mansfield on Monday, 7 February.

He appeared before Nottingham Magistrates' Court yesterday, where he pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis.

He will be sentenced next month.

Insp Kylie Davies, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Cannabis farms such as these ones, however big or small, are a blight on the communities we serve and sadly have much wider implications than some people think.

"It is no exaggeration at all to say that drugs ruin lives. I’d certainly include the growing and selling of cannabis in this as, contrary to the opinion of some, it really isn’t a victimless crime.

"The production of cannabis often has wider links to organised crime."