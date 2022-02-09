Warning: This article contains an offensive term

A West Yorkshire MP is calling for a racist street name to be changed as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.

Barry Sheerman, the Labour MP for Huddersfield, said Kaffir Road, in Edgerton, is "a remnant of a dreadful time".

The word was used as a derogatory term for a black African, becoming commonplace during the Apartheid era in South Africa.

Mr Sheerman said he planned to make a formal request to Kirklees Council on the issue.

It comes two years after the council leader, Shabir Pandor, committed to reviewing all monuments and landmarks in the borough in the wake of the toppling of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.

That review found no monuments in the district associated with the slave trade.

Mr Sheerman said: "The survey has been done. There are no statues. But there is Kaffir Road, which is symbolic because it's a remnant of a dreadful time.

"We should be rid of it."

He denied he was being "woke" on the issue, saying: "I have been in favour of renaming Kaffir Road long before 'woke' was even dreamed of.

"'Kaffir' is an offensive term. By all means consult with local residents over a new name but we should draw a line under the existing one and look to the future.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for change in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and we should do it."