A four-legged football fan got a warm reception at Sheffield Wednesday's match against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night (8 February) – despite stopping play in the 94th minute.

'Given the run around' - the cat initially evaded capture Credit: PA Images

Before the Owls claimed a 1-0 victory, a cat made its way onto the pitch, initially evading capture, before eventually being picked up by Wigan defender Jason Kerr.

The cat was escorted out to a round of applause Credit: PA Images

The bold feline, which is now being called 'the Hillsborough Cat', was then safely escorted off the pitch to a round of applause, as the Owls made it a fourth successive win.

It comes as West Ham player Kurt Zouma is separately involved in a row after a video emerged of him kicking his pet cat.