Cat gets huge cheer as it stops Sheffield Wednesday vs Wigan match amid Kurt Zouma row
A four-legged football fan got a warm reception at Sheffield Wednesday's match against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night (8 February) – despite stopping play in the 94th minute.
Before the Owls claimed a 1-0 victory, a cat made its way onto the pitch, initially evading capture, before eventually being picked up by Wigan defender Jason Kerr.
The bold feline, which is now being called 'the Hillsborough Cat', was then safely escorted off the pitch to a round of applause, as the Owls made it a fourth successive win.
It comes as West Ham player Kurt Zouma is separately involved in a row after a video emerged of him kicking his pet cat.