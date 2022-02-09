Two men were left needing hospital treatment after a homophobic attack in Leeds.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to find following the incident in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Police want to speak to these men Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The two victims were walking along Boar Lane in the city centre at around 5.30am when they were abused by two men getting into a taxi.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The two men then followed the victims, before assaulting them, causing injuries to their faces."

Both men went to hospital and have since recovered.

Anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101.