Rates of late HIV diagnosis are higher in Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire than the national average, according to figures seen by ITV News.

More than 180 people tested positive in the region area in 2020 – almost half (47.7%) of whom found out at a late stage.

In England 42.4% of cases are late diagnoses.

Late diagnosis means that a patient tests positive for HIV after the virus has already started to damage their immune system.

People are now being urged to get checked during national HIV testing week.

MESMAC, a Yorkshire based sexual health support group, says a test can take as little as a minute and give an accurate result.

HIV - signs to look out for

According to the NHS, some people with early stage HIV can experience flu-like symptoms such as a fever, chills, a rash and night sweats. Although this does not mean you definitely have HIV.

After these symptoms disappear, HIV might not cause any symptoms for many years although the virus continues to damage your immune system.

Florence Obadeyi, from Hull, was diagnosed only by chance in 1999 when she was pregnant with her son.

She is now on effective treatment which means her status is undetectable. She did not pass the virus to her baby and cannot pass it to anyone else.

Mrs Obadeyi is urging others to get checked.

She said: "It's better for you to know your HIV status because I've seen people who have left it too late to be tested, so they've ended up with long term illnesses."

Facts from Terrence Higgins Trust for Yorkshire and The Humber 2020:

· 186 diagnoses in 2020. A third of people diagnosed are in women

· Highest number of diagnoses are in people aged 25-49

· 5,518 people living with HIV are seen for care in the region

