Tributes have been paid after a soldier who died at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire was named as Highlander Nicholas Hart.

The 33-year-old, who was a member of 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland and was known as 'Nicki', was found dead on Saturday, 5 February.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

In a tribute the Army said Highlander Hart, who was originally from Wales, served several tours, including in Afghanistan and Iraq.

They described him as a "popular and likeable soldier who was always the quiet and calm voice of reason".

He had recently been baptised, the Army said.

The tribute said: "His constant professionalism, personal pride and friendly demeanour made him an obvious choice to help with regimental recruiting.

"He took to the job with ease, and recruiting in the farthest reaches of Scotland he found that his thick welsh accent proved to be an asset, as people would be drawn to him.

"Always smiling, his light-hearted nature and warmth could fill a room. He cared deeply for his friends and family, and will be sorely missed by all those who knew him."

A second soldier from Catterick who died in Manchester on Sunday has not been named.