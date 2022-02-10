Play video

Denise Van Outen tells ITV News about The Masked Singer show

Actress, singer and presenter Denise Van Outen and JLS frontman Aston Merrygold have been announced as the first two judges on the panel for 'The Masked Singer' live arena tour, which is coming to Leeds and Sheffield in April this year.

Hidden celebrities take to the stage in costumes while a judge panel tries to work out who they are. Now, for the first time, the show is taking to the stage at various venues across the country.

Van Outen took part in the first series of the ITV show in 2020, reaching the semi-final while performing as the Fox.

Denise wowed judges as 'Fox' in The Masked Singer now she is returning as a judge Credit: PA Images/ITV

Merrygold, meanwhile, wowed fans in series two as Robin, finishing in third place.

Van Outen said: "I am so excited to be a judge on The Masked Singer Live tour.

"I'm sure we're going to be thrilled by an incredible line-up of mystery celebrities bringing electrifying live performances to audiences up and down the country.

"This is a one-of-a-kind show that is fun, infectious and full of surprises for all the family - I can't wait for April."

Aston Merrygold will be joining Denise on the judging panel Credit: PA Images

Merrygold said: "The idea of taking The Masked Singer to arenas around the country is absolutely brilliant. The show is not about judgment, it's about having fun and keeping the audiences guessing.

"I am so happy to be joining the panel. Being on other side of the desk will be exhilarating in a completely different way, but still with all the excitement and drama of the TV series."

Comedian Joel Dommett will be hosting the show Credit: PA Images

Presenter Joel Dommett said: "I'm excited to see who the different celebrities are at every show.

"I don't know their identities, so I'll be guessing along with the arena audiences. I can't wait to get this show on the road in April, it's going to be epic."

