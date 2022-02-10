Farmers have held a protest outside government offices in York over claims the pig industry is at risk of collapse.

Dozens of people gathered outside the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) building following months of difficulty.

The National Pig Association claims around 35,000 healthy pigs have been culled in the past six months because of a huge backlog of animals in farms.

The protestors claim there has been a '"mass exodus" of abattoir workers since Brexit, along with the challenges of staff shortages due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

North Yorkshire farmer Richard Lister says it would be game over for him if he had to cull pigs on-site. Credit: ITV Calendar

North Yorkshire farmer Richard Lister said: "The worst thing would be to have to cull animals on site. It would just be game over for me - I’d leave the industry.

"But it’s looking like it could be the only option if nothing is done. The government need to step up."

A Defra spokesperson said: “We continue to engage closely with the pig sector, and are bringing together producers, processors, retailers and exporters to discuss the ongoing challenges faced by the industry and solutions moving forward.”