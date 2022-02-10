A man from Barnsley who was found washing his clothes after stabbing his mother to death with a kitchen knife has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Renars Geslers, 31, killed 61-year-old Agita Geslere at her home on Brierfield Close in Barnsley on May 25 last year.

A family member called police after they heard Ms Geslere screaming and found Geslers attacking her in a bedroom.

He pushed the relative away when they tried to help her and shut the door.

Geslers fled and when police went to his house on Hoyle Mill Road, they found him washing his clothes and arrested him.

Geslers, who has paranoid schizophrenia, was charged with murder but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

He was sentenced to a hospital order as well as a restriction order, meaning the Ministry of Justice must sanction his release.

Det Insp Adam Watkinson, of South Yorkshire Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: "This was a harrowing and violent incident which would have brought shock to the community around Brierfield Close.

“This incident will have torn a family apart, and we hope that the conclusion of this case will help them begin to move forward from what happened.”