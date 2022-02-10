Sheffield ice skater set to fly the flag for Spain at Beijing Winter Olympics

Play video

Video report by Jonathan Brown

An ice dancer, who was born and raised in Sheffield, is set to take to the ice in Beijing as she makes her Olympic debut this weekend.

Olivia Smart learned to skate at IceSheffield as a seven-year-old before her talent took her to North America as a teenager. Now 24, she's a dual national after being given a Spanish passport in 2018 so she could compete with her skate partner Adrian Ruiz.The pair will take part in the rhythm dance and free dance events at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday and Monday respectively.

Olivia said: "I have the country of Spain on my back and the country of the UK on my back, so it’s just double the support, double the love from everybody."

This weekend she will become the first ice dancer to learn to skate at IceSheffield and go on to compete in an Olympic Games.

Olivia's coach Kelly Buddery said: “She had that X factor where she could perform, she loved her skating, and it just shone through in everything she did. There are not many Olivia Smarts in the world."

Olivia's family are still based near Sheffield and, armed with a personalised Spanish flag and special T-shirts, will be supporting her from home.

Sue Bishop, Olivia's grandmother, said: “We're so, so proud of them both. They’ve made such a lovely couple and it’s what Olivia’s always wanted. It’s nice to think you can get what you want from life."