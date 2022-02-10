The man who led the parliamentary inquiry into the racism row at Yorkshire County Cricket Club says international matches should only return to Headingley on the "proviso" that club members back reforms.

Conservative MP Julian Knight, who chairs the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, called on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to make any decision conditional on clear backing for Yorkshire's new chairman Lord Kamlesh Patel.

Headingley was stripped of the right to host Test matches over Yorkshire's handling of the racism allegations by former player Azeem Rafiq.

In a question to the culture minister Nigel Huddleston, Mr Knight said Lord Patel had been "forced to publicly call out a group of individuals for seeking to delay and derail vital reforms of the club in order to combat the scourge of racism."

Mr Huddleston replied: "I have to say the decision on bringing internationals back to Yorkshire is a decision for the ECB and I have to respect that, but I have met with Lord Patel, even just yesterday.

"And personally, I am somewhat comforted and assured by the progress being made in Yorkshire and indeed, I have seen good progress being made in cricket overall.

"I want to see a lot more but I have to reiterate the decision is one for the ECB, but I am sure they have heard his comments."

The exchange came as Lord Patel seeks to rebuild Yorkshire's reputation following allegations of institutional racism by Azeem Rafiq.

Rafiq claimed he had suffered regular abuse during two spells at the club, sparking the biggest crisis in Yorkshire's history.