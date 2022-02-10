A 21-year-old woman has been found guilty of manslaughter after stabbing her partner to death at a house in Boston, Lincolnshire, last year.

Charlie Stevenson was cleared of murdering Christopher Higgs, who was also 21 and the father of her baby, following his death after an incident in Portland Street on 14 July last year.

Mr Higgs died after suffering a single stab wound to the chest.

The trial at Lincoln Crown Court heard how Stevenson had given a number of accounts of what happened, firstly telling a 999 operator that Mr Higgs slipped and fell on the knife and then later telling a police officer that Mr Higgs had stabbed himself.

In court, Stevenson told the jury that Mr Higgs had been previously violent towards her and that she only picked up the knife that day to scare him after he got her in a headlock and was strangling her. She said: "He got his hand on my hand with the knife, I pulled it away, he pulled the knife towards him, then something bad happened."The trial heard that the relationship between Stevenson and Higgs was very volatile and the jury were told about previous incidents of violence between the pair.

At the time of his death Mr Higgs was not supposed to be at the house in Portland Street as he was under bail conditions following a previous domestic incident and the prosecution said there was no suggestion that "there was no manhandling by Christopher of her that day".It was accepted that Stevenson had experienced a difficult childhood in the care system and was suffering from a recognised unstable personality disorder.But the prosecution had argued that Stevenson was in control of her actions, that she had a history of violent outbursts and had been known to pick up knives. Christopher Donnellan QC argued that Stevenson intended to cause Mr Higgs really serious harm and then lied to save her own skin as she did not want to lose custody of her baby son.

There were cries in the public gallery as the jury returned their verdict after two days of deliberations. Stevenson will be sentenced at a later date.