A Doncaster councillor has resigned after losing an appeal for bail as he faces extradition to America on drugs conspiracy charges.

Daniel Barwell, 27, had already been suspended by the Labour party after being accused by the US government of importing illegal psychedelic mushrooms.

It is claimed the councillor received tens of thousands of dollars for his involvement in drugs organisations.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court for a bail hearing, Barwell's lawyer said he denies all the claims against him.

Barwell was elected less than a year ago to Doncaster Council.

He was arrested last Wednesday and remanded in custody and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court via video link to face extradition proceedings to the US.

The US government alleges Barwell received tens of thousands of dollars worth of crypto currencies.

It says the councillor was recruited to a drugs organisation in May 2016 and acted in that role until his arrest.

The drugs organisation is alleged to have conducted more than 40,000 transactions.

Lawyers representing the US government say members of the organisation would fly from the US to London to process illegal drugs in hotel rooms. The drugs would then be passed on to Barwell to send to the USA.

Barwell is accused of conspiring to import around 3,000kgs of illegal psychedelic mushrooms into the US, some of which were shipped to the southern district of Ohio.

The maximum sentence he could face if found guilty is 20 years.