Cricket's governing body has lifted a ban on Test matches at Yorkshire's Headingley ground.

The county cricket club was stripped of the right to host internationals and major fixtures in the wake of the controversy surrounding allegations of institutional racism by former player Azeem Rafiq.

But today (11 February) the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said it would overturn the decision if the club meets certain administrative conditions relating to how it is run.

Headingley will now host a Test match against New Zealand in June and a one-day international with South Africa in July.

ECB interim chair Barry O’Brien said Yorkshire was on a "new path".

He said: "Alongside the progress already made, we considered many factors in reaching our decision.

"Among them, the impact on fans who have bought tickets in good faith and the young people who will benefit from Yorkshire’s improved outreach and pathway provisions.

"Finally, the board was mindful that the return of international cricket will support continued change and progress at the club."

The decision to strip Yorkshire of its big match privileges was taken in November as the club found itself in the biggest crisis in its history.

Azeem Rafiq gave evidence to the DCMS Select Committee in November

A much-criticised internal inquiry found that Rafiq – who had two spells at the county – had been the victim of racism but ruled that no-one would face disciplinary action.

The public backlash led to a raft of resignations and dismissals and a parliamentary inquiry, which found that racism within the game of cricket was "deep-seated".

Yesterday Julian Knight, the MP who chaired the inquiry, said Yorkshire should only regain the right to host big matches on the "proviso" that its members back reforms.

But Mr O'Brien said the club was turning around under the leadership of the new chairman Lord Patel.

He added: "I very much hope that the traumatic events that have taken place at Yorkshire over the past several months and years will act as a catalyst for increasing the pace of change throughout the game."

Yorkshire chairman Lord Patel Credit: ITV News

Lord Patel said: "We have worked night and day to bring about tangible change at Yorkshire, and the removal of the sanctions has validated and reignited our drive for positive progress."

The chief executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission welcomed the ECB's announcement as a sign of "progress" but said the situation would be closely monitored.

Marcial Boo said: "We will now closely monitor progress against their action plan, which will involve us attending quarterly checkpoint meetings with the YCCC and ECB.

"If progress is not made quickly enough, we will consider further legal action."