WARNING: The following report contains some distressing details

A convicted baby rapist who shared videos of children being sexually abused with undercover police just months after his release from prison has been jailed again.

Former Royal Navy petty officer Geoffrey Rooney, of Moore Avenue, Bradford, was jailed for 14 years in 2015 for abusing children, including the rape of a six-month-old.

The 46-year-old was released in January of last year, but just ten months later he was caught in a police sting trying to organise further sexual offences against children.

Appearing at Bradford Crown Court today, 11 February, Rooney was given an extended prison sentence, consisting of eight years in jail and a further six years on licence.

He must serve at least two thirds of the eight years before being considered for release.

Judge David Hatton QC said the images Rooney shared were "grotesque and defy comprehension".

He said Rooney, who is originally from Plymouth, posed a "significant risk" to the public.

The court was told that Rooney was caught after exchanging messages with two undercover officers on online platforms, using the nickname 'Yorks BL'.

He tried to arrange a meeting with one of the officers in order to abuse what he thought was a fellow paedophile's young son.

On a number of occasions he asked the officers to provide indecent images to prove they were not police investigators and sent the officers videos of children being abused.

The victims in the videos were thought to range in age from a few days old to eight years old.

Rooney, who had changed his name to Daniel Walker after his previous conviction, was arrested at his workplace in November.

Police found more than 600 indecent images on phones and laptops.

In December he pleaded guilty to arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and breaching the terms of a sexual harm prevention order.