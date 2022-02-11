Play video

Video report by Astrid Quinn

It's the chance to own your very own piece of Lincolnshire coastal paradise.

Three miles north of Skegness, the 800m stretch of beach at Ingolmells is being sold off after 15 years under the ownership of its current custodian.

Around 1,000 people have contact Simon about the beach so far.

Simon Adderley, 57, says now is the time for the right buyer – or in this case buyers – to take over.

He is dividing the beach up into eight chunks, each for sale for around £40,000.

So far around 1,000 people have enquired, but Simon said he would only sell to someone interested in preserving its nature.

Simon Adderley has owned the beach for 15 years

He said: "We want people that love the environment, that love nature, that adore our coast and really it's a legacy piece. We don't want people to come in and change it and commercialise it or run quad bikes on it, we want people to enjoy it for what it is."

Interested parties are being invited to view the beach at an information event on Sunday, 13 February.

The event is at the Bell Inn from 1pm.