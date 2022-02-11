Play video

A hospital radio DJ from Bradford says he has no intention of giving up – even at the venerable age of 91.

Retired engineer and toolmaker Patrick Murphy has been entertaining patients at St Luke's Hospital for almost a decade.

He's thought to be one of the oldest DJs in the country – and he's intent on keeping the music playing for as long as possible.

He said: "Hopefully the music I play it makes them tap their feet or tap their thigh, and if they're confined to bed I tell them, 'you mustn't get up and dance you must stop in bed'. But if you're mobile, dance all you want."

Originally from the Curragh in County Kildare, Patrick moved to Bradford in 1951 and started DJ-ing in the 1960s.

Since then he has amassed a huge record collection.

He said: "I turned to a friend one day and said, 'if I can’t change the music, I might as well start DJ-ing as I could do a better job myself' and that’s where it started.

"Now I’ve got around 20,000 to 30,000 CDs and a couple of thousand records that reach from floor to ceiling in a box room at the back of my house."

Patrick says he has no intention of hanging up his headphones

He joined the hospital's radio station at the age of 82 and has been playing ever since.

David Rathmell, from St Luke's Sound Radio, said it is difficult to keep Patrick away.

"His scheduled hours are nine till twelve on Wednesdays and Thursdays, but he comes in at a quarter to eight and effectively does a breakfast programme straight through till lunchtime," he said.

"I think he would be here every day if we let him."

And what keeps Patrick pushing up those faders? The secret: "A pint of Guinness and Southern Comfort chasers."