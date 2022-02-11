Play video

A prolific Leeds burglar who boasted about his crimes in an online rap has been jailed.

Dylan McEwan, aged 19, was involved in burglaries at two homes in Pudsey and Bramley in the early hours of 20 December last year.

Four cars, and Christmas presents at one of the houses, were stolen.

Two of the stolen cars were involved in police pursuit that resulted in McEwan and his two young accomplices being arrested by officers after they abandoned the cars in Bradford and ran off.

As part of the investigation, officers found a post on McEwan’s social media from October of a brief video clip of him driving a car followed by him rapping about his criminal activities.

Styling himself 'MC McEwan', his lyrics included "I creep through your yard, getting paid out for your brand-new cars" and "spend half your time sitting behind bars".

McEwan and his accomplices were charged and pleaded guilty at court this week.

McEwan, of Barncroft Drive, Seacroft, was sentenced to three years custody.

The two youths, who cannot be named as under-18s, were each given community rehabilitation orders.

Det Insp Vicky Vessey, from the West Yorkshire Police Leeds District Crime Team, said: "McEwan is a prolific burglar whose offending has brought misery to his victims who have had to suffer the indignity of having their homes invaded and their property stolen.

"The two burglaries he has been convicted of took place just days before Christmas when this type of crime is always more acutely felt by those who experience it.

"The utter disdain he has for the people he targets to steal from is abundantly clear from the lyrics in his social media post."