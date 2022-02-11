Play video

Video report by David Hirst

The family of two children who were sexually assaulted by a former Royal Navy officer say no sentence is enough after he was jailed again.

Geoffrey Rooney, of Moore Avenue, Bradford, was jailed for 14 years in 2015 for crimes against a number of children, including a six-month-old baby.

But he was released in January of last year and within months was caught in an undercover police operation trying to arrange further child sex offences.

The mother of two of his previous victims was in court today (11 February) as Rooney was given an extended prison sentence of 14 years.

She said: "You just don't think any sentence they could have given him would be enough because he's so predatory and dangerous."

Ten months after his release last year, Rooney exchanged messages online with two undercover officers, who he thought were fellow paedophiles.

Judge David Hatton QC said images sent by Rooney were "grotesque" and "defy description".

Rooney thought the officers were parents who were willing to let him abuse their children.

He was arrested at his workplace in November and found to have more than 600 indecent images and videos.

The victim's mother, who cannot be identified said Rooney had shown no sign of reform.

"He's not learned anything from his time inside," she said. "He's never shown any remorse for his crimes at all."

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Chief Insp Andy Woodhead, head of Safeguarding at Bradford Police, said: "Rooney is a dangerous sexual predator who went to extreme lengths in order to try and conceal his activities and intentions to cause serious harm to children.

"This case was very distressing and this type of abuse was the worst that the team had ever seen.

"The crimes he pleaded guilty to represent a high volume of images – many of the most serious kind.

"Through working with our partners we were able to stop him from causing further harm to children."