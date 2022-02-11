Residents have blockaded a street in Sheffield this morning in protest over speeding traffic using their neighbourhood as a rat run.

Neighbours in Hunter's Bar say the area needs traffic calming measures and residents-only parking.

They set up a road block on Stretton Road, off Ecclesall Road, at 7.30am today and are organising a petition to the council.

Protest organiser Alan McGauley said: "Cars speeding from Psalter Lane down to Ecclesall Road are a danger to pedestrians, particularly children.

"Parking is very difficult for residents including those who require carers, are carers themselves, people with limited mobility and families with young children and heavy shopping.

"We see people parking all day and travelling to town by bus and also people who don't want to pay to shop nearby.

"We want to engage in constructive dialogue to see what could work for everyone."

Residents of Pinner Road Hunter House, Guest and Penrhyn Roads are all unhappy about the situation in the area.

Mr McGauley added: "There was a consensus that the rat running down Hunter House and Stretton Road posed a real threat and that traffic calming measures needed to be introduced,."

Sheffield Council has been approached for comment.