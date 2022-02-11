Sheffield Wednesday have passed on their best wishes to the cat who became a star after invading the Hillsborough pitch.

At an unusual pre-match press conference, player Liam Palmer said he hoped Topsey would enjoy a full recovery.

The feline had been missing from her home in Sheffield for seven months before interrupting Wednesday's game against Wigan this week.

And she was the hot topic of conversation as the media conference before Wednesday's game against Rotherham this weekend.

Palmer said: "Hopefully she can make a full recovery and we wish Topsey all the best and I'm sure the family are delighted, hopefully, to get her back. Hopefully she doesn't go on the run again."

Play video

The quick-moving cat made her way onto the pitch seven months after she escaped from a cat box while on her way to a cattery.

Vets called owner Alison Jubb once they had checked Topsey's microchip.

Their reunion has been delayed, however, as her four-legged friend has required medical assistance.

Although Topsey's blood test came back "satisfactory", vets were concerned about a possible injury to her neck and have kept her in for supervision.

Palmer said: "I think she was just grateful that she found someone to take care of her. They say they've got nine lives so I'm sure she'll be fine."