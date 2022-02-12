Man charged with murder of Doncaster teenager Joevester Takyi-Sarpong

A man has been charged with the murder of Doncaster teenager Joevester Takyi-Sarpong who was stabbed to death last November.

The 18 year old was found dead on Catherine Street in the town centre on the morning of 1st November 2021. A post mortem revealed he had died of stab wounds.

Twenty-six year old Jordan Davies, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on Saturday (12th Feb).

He has been remanded into custody.