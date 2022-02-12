Police who were called to investigate after a car crashed into a field in Rotherham found a body nearby.

Officers from the South Yorkshire Police roads policing team were responding to reports of a single vehicle collision on Kingsforth Lane in Thurcroft at 8.12pm on Friday.

A blue BMW 320D was thought to be travelling along Kingsforth Lane towards Thurcroft when it lost control after a bend and collided into a nearby field.

A spokesperson said: "A 30-year-old man was found outside of the vehicle upon officers’ arrival. However it is believed he was inside the vehicle at the time of the collision."

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers want to speak to witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage.