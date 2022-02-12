Dozens of protestors have gathered at Sheffield Town Hall calling for an end to the 'cost of living crisis'.

The People's Assembly event was one of a number happening across the country on Saturday to call for pay increases to cover rising bills for working people.

The group also wants the rise in National Insurance due in April to be scrapped, at least for low income households.

It comes after the energy price cap was lifted earlier this month meaning average household bills will increase by almost £700 per year.

Dozens gathered outside the Town Hall on Saturday afternoon.

Laura Pidcock, national secretary of the People's Assembly, said there is "real anger" at what she described as a "growing crisis".

She said: "Working people could not be working harder and yet life is getting so much more difficult.

"People can see clearer than ever the inequality in our society, that while there are companies making massive profits and the richest individuals are getting so much richer, everybody else is having to suffer, making very difficult decisions to try and get by.

"Older people will be cold in their homes, people will be struggling to feed their children, when none of this is a crisis of their making.

"Meanwhile, the Government sits by and does nothing to help the people. So, we will be out on the streets saying enough is enough."

The government has announced a package of support those whose energy bills will rise.

A Treasury spokesperson said:

"We understand that people are concerned about pressures on household budgets which is why we have set out a generous package of support, with a non-repayable £150 council tax rebate from April and a further reduction of £200 on energy bills in October.

"The reduction in costs will help people with the increase in energy bills by spreading the increased costs over a few years, so they are more manageable for households."