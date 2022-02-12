Robber who threatened vulnerable man with a fork and pen is jailed

A robber has been jailed after threatening to kill a vulnerable man in his own home and stealing one of his most loved possessions.

Lee Thompson, 26, forced his way into the victim’s home in Northwood, Worksop, in October 2020, demanding to search the man’s home as he believed his bank card had been posted to his home.

Thompson who was drunk at the time continued to be aggressive towards the victim and threatened to kill him by holding a fork and pen to his neck all while demanding money.

He made off with the victim's PlayStation 3 along with over 10 games, a pair of cycling gloves and some alcohol before warning the man not to call the police.

Only three days later, officers received a 999 call from the victim stating someone was banging heavily on his door causing him to be scared and hide for fear of what could happen.

Police then attended and identified Thompson as the suspect involved. Thompson, of Wilton Street, Townhead, Coatbridge, pleaded guilty to robbery, burglary and failure to surrender at Nottingham Crown Court and was jailed for five years and four months.

Detective Constable Lisa Porter, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an incredibly distressing incident for the victim and left him understandable upset and scared.

“Thompson demanded entry into the victim’s home and then set about threatening him and stealing his most loved possessions that the victim had worked hard for and brought him happiness.

“These sorts of offences not only impact their victims financially but also emotionally too and cause a great deal of distress and that is why we will always do everything possible to find those responsible and bring them to justice for their actions."