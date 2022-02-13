Police say a convicted sex offender who has escaped from a prison in Lincolnshire is a "particular danger to women and young children".

The public are being warned to stay away from Paul Robson, 56, who absconded from HMP North Sea Camp, in Boston, shortly before 7am on Sunday.

Det Chief Supt Andy Cox, of Lincolnshire Police, described Robson as "extremely dangerous" and said: "We are still working tirelessly to locate Paul Robson and are still working through numerous lines of enquiry.

"He could be anywhere in the country, and we are really keen to hear from the public with potential sightings so we can take this man off our streets.

"Robson is a dangerous sex offender and while he presents a particular danger to women and young children, I believe he can cause real harm to anyone he comes across."

Robson was serving a life sentence for attempted rape and indecent assault at the open prison.

Police say extra resources have been committed to finding him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999.