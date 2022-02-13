A man from Hebden Bridge has received a compensation cheque from Northern Powergrid for more than £2 trillion in what the company has called an "oversight".

Gareth Hughes went viral after tweeting a picture of the cheque, which he received after going several days without power during Storm Arwen.

Tagging the power supplier, he asked: "Before I bank the cheque however, are you 100% certain you can afford this?"

Northern Powergrid replied asking for his contact details so they could "correct this oversight."

Mr Hughes said in a further tweet to Northern Powergrid he knew of at least four other cheques for the same amount sent to his neighbours.

The tweet also attracted amusing replies from others asking for a share of the amount and Specsavers tweeted: "Hang on a minute..."

Andy Jones joked: "Dear Gareth can you lend me a few bob for a leaving party I am planning and my fines etc thank you B Johnson of London"

Mr Hughes' tweet has been liked and retweeted thousands of times.

More than 150,000 homes were left without power after Storm Arwen brought heavy winds to the UK last November.

Many homes were left cut off for several days afterwards.