Murder arrest after patient dies in fight at Rotherham Hospital

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fight between two patients at Rotherham Hospital ended in one losing his life.

Police were called to the hospital at around 8.54pm on Saturday evening (February 12) by a member of staff who reported the fight.

One of the patients, a 48-year-old-man, died of his injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

South Yorkshire Police say they are working closely with the hospital and will remain on the scene as they continue enquiries.

The man's family is being supported by specialist officers.