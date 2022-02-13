Teenage swimmer Harvey Phillips sets sights on Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Play video

Matt Price has been along to watch teenage swimmer Harvey Phillips in action.

Harvey, from Louth, who had to have his legs and parts of his arms amputated after contracting meningitis as a baby, faces one of the biggest competitions of his career so far.

Later this month he will head to the Para Swimming World Series hoping to secure international classification which will take him one step closer to the Paris 2024 Paralympic games.

Harvey Phillips: Heading to the Para Swimming World Series later this month

He said: "It's mainly just the freedom of being in the pool, and it doesn't matter about my disability when I'm in the pool. We find ways to adapt to make it easier if needed or more difficult."

Harvey spent many weeks in hospital with his worried parents, Darren and Lisa by his side. Now aged 17, he's been talking to Calendar about the event in Aberdeen. International classification will mean he can compete in events outside the UK - on a global platform.

Harvey lost his limbs as a baby

"We are always proud of him. Every day." said Darren Phillips, Harvey's father

He is coached by Sarah Richardson at Louth Dolphins. Getting Harvey onto an international stage is as much of an achievement for her as it is for the Phillips family.

"It was difficult to start with and obviously you have to adapt. As he gets older everything changes and he grows and his muscles change. It is all about adaptation and we never stop adapting."

But while swimming is his main focus, he's also putting plenty of effort into college work. Harvey is studying sports coaching hoping to one day pass on his knowledge to other young hopefuls.

Away from sport - he's learning to drive. A specially adapted car for Harvey has been ordered but yet to arrive.

Back in the pool he's physically fit - having come back from a broken leg a few months back.

Team Phillips are now on the lookout for a sponsor to support Harvey further and help him on his journey to sporting success.