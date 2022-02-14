A police manhunt is currently underway to find a "dangerous" sex offender who has escaped from an open prison in Lincolnshire.

Paul Robson, who walked out of HMP North Sea Camp near Boston, is described as a white male with a bald head, a long goatee beard and is of a slim build.

Police have said that Robson, 56, presents a "particular danger to women and young children”.

He was reported missing on Sunday morning at 7am, anyone who sees him is warned not to approach him and to call 999.

Robson's crimes against women and children

1988: Robson was jailed for 42 months for assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Lancaster. He was in his early twenties at the time.

1990: After an early release, Robson abducted and assaulted an eight-year-old girl in Morecambe, for which he was jailed for eight years.

1995: Robson served just five years. While living in a hostel in Carlisle, Cumbria, he approached two nine-year-old girls on the street. The girls fled and he received a conditional discharge from magistrates after he admitted resisting a police officer and breaching the peace.

Later in 1995 he attacked a 31-year-old woman in Reading, Berkshire, and was jailed for five years in 1996.

2000: Robson broke into a 23-year-old woman's house in Oxford through a cat flap and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint. He received two life sentences and was described by the judge as a 'menace to females'.

The prison where Robson was held is a category D men's open prison which holds a large proportion of sex offenders and those serving indeterminate sentences, according to an inspector’s report following a scrutiny visit in April last year.

The report, published in June, said 70% of prisoners were assessed as “presenting a high risk of harm to others” and more than half were convicted of sex offences.

Inmates in Open Prisons are trusted to complete their sentences with minimal supervision and they are often not locked up in their cells - there is usually minimal perimeter security.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, from Lincolnshire Police, said: “We are still working tirelessly to locate Paul Robson and are still working through numerous lines of inquiry.

“He could be anywhere in the country, and we are really keen to hear from the public with potential sightings so we can take this man off our streets.

“Robson is a dangerous sex offender and while he presents a particular danger to women and young children, I believe he can cause real harm to anyone he comes across.

“If you see Robson, please do not approach him, and do not try to apprehend him yourself. Call 999 immediately.

“We are really grateful for all the shares so far and rest assured we will continue our efforts to find and arrest him. Thank you.”