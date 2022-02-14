Hull FC have paid tribute to two-time World Cup winner Johnny Whiteley as their "greatest ever" following his death at the age of 91.

Whiteley is synonymous with the Black and Whites, having played for them 418 times.

He later coached them, as well as city rivals KR, with both clubs nominating him for his place in the sport's Hall of Fame.

Whiteley won the World Cup in 1954 and 1960 and won a total of 15 Great Britain caps. He coached the side to a 1970 Ashes win in Australia, still the last series win by the Lions down under.

He died after a short illness.

Johnny Whiteley won two world cups for Great Britain whilst playing.

"Johnny is widely regarded as the finest rugby league player to represent this city, and amongst the very best in the history of the sport, so this is an extremely sad day for our club and rugby league," said Hull chief executive James Clark.

"He represented Hull FC as a player, coach and ambassador with passion, humility and the utmost dedication for the last 70 years and he will leave a significant hole in the family and fabric of this club.

"For those of us who knew him and had the privilege of spending invaluable time with him, he will not only be remembered as a legend of the club, the finest ambassador for the sport and a dedicated servant of the city - but most notably, a great friend."

Hull plan to mark Whiteley's life when they meet St Helens this weekend.