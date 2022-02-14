An animal-lover who went to Asda to buy Valentine's Day flowers for his wife ended up returning home with a lizard that was found in the store's fresh herbs section.

Paul Ogden, from Leeds, noticed a commotion at the supermarket at the Owlcotes Shopping Centre, in Pudsey, while he was looking for a gift for his wife, Natalie, on Sunday.

A member of staff had put the small reptile into a bucket before he offered to take it home.

Mr Ogden, 41, told ITV News: "The worker was going to take it away to show his manager, I didn't know what they were going to do with it.

"I've always been a sucker for animals. At first I assumed it was a localised species, like a newt, so I offered to take it as I've got a pond, or thought I could take it to Rodley Nature Reserve."

Credit: Paul Ogden

Having got the animal home, Mr Ogden created a temporary enclosure and went digging for insects to feed it. In the meantime he contacted reptile experts to find out what species it is and to seek advice.

"They're in debate about whether it's a sand lizard or wall lizard," he said.

"So I tried to keep its environment as neutral as possible by giving it fruit and veg, water, live insects, and wood chip to bury itself in – my primary concern is the animal's welfare."

Paul has named it Valentino. Credit: Paul Ogden

Mr Ogden, who has two dogs, a cat and a pond full of fish, is hoping he can add the little lizard to his home.

He has fondly named it Valentino and says he has already had a sleepless night with the new addition.

"I stayed up until god knows what time checking on him or her," he said. "This morning it was full of beans, running around the place, and has been super friendly on my finger."

He said he had arranged to see an expert on Monday evening to find out more.

And he added that he also managed to buy a bunch of flowers, saying: "My wife said 'it's typical of you – but that's why we love you'."

An Asda spokesperson said: ''We always do our best to ensure that tag-alongs are found before our plants reach our stores but we are pleased that the aptly-named Valentino is being well looked after by Paul and his family.''