Tributes have been paid to a woman who died after the ambulance she was in crashed on the way to hospital in South Yorkshire.

Christine Lafferty, 70, was being transported to hospital when the vehicle was involved in a collision with a blue Mercedes on Sheffield Road in Doncaster on February 1.

She died in hospital three days later.

Ms Lafferty's children, Rachel and David, said: "Our mum was a fun loving, beautiful and a generous lady who was loved by anyone who knew her.

"We are devastated that she was taken so tragically."

Ms Lafferty also leaves a partner, Ken, as well as five grandchildren

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to witnesses to the crash and anyone with dash cam footage.