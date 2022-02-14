Police have issued an appeal to find other potential victims of a paedophile who has been jailed for 16 years after attacking a girl in Bradford.

James Osborne, from Northamptonshire, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the child between 2019 and 2020 following a trial at Bradford Crown Court in November last year.

It following an investigation by West Yorkshire Police.

Officers say Osbourne travelled around the UK and may have other victims.

Det Con Julia Coates, of the Bradford Safeguarding Unit, said: "I would like to welcome the sentence that has been handed down to Osborne today for his horrendous crimes.

"He is a sexual predator and his actions and behaviour towards young children is disturbing."

Osbourne had denied the offence and claimed he had limited capacity because he was autistic.

However, Judge Ahmed Nadim said the offences involved a degree of planning.

He added that Osborne had shown no remorse or appreciation of the damage he had inflicted on his victim.

Osborne was sentenced to spend at least half of his term in prison and was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.

Det Con Coates added: "I would like to first like to praise the bravery of this young child for coming forward and disclosing Osborne’s offending.

"She was put through the daunting experience of a criminal trial and has showed so much courage and dignity throughout."