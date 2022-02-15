Bradford City sack manager Derek Adams

Bradford City have sacked manager Derek Adams after just nine wins in his 37 games in charge.

Sitting 11th in the league two table, eight points from the playoffs, City let go of Adams after eight months at the helm.

Following a run of one win in their last five, Adams' last game was a 1-0 home defeat to Exeter City, with former Huddersfield Town striker Kieran Phillips netting the decisive goal.

Adams' record of nine victories, 15 draws and 13 defeats saw fans become increasingly frustrated.

Derek Adams after a draw with Port Vale in November. Credit: PA

On his departure from Valley Parade, the Bantams chief executive officer Ryan Sparks said: "A sustained period of consideration has led to this decision...the club must move in a different direction.

"We would like to thank Derek for his efforts while at Valley Parade, and wish him the very best for the future."

Assistant manager and former City youth player Mark Trueman will take charge of first-team duties as the club hierarchy search for a replacement.

Bradford are set to face relegation-threatened Oldham Athletic on Saturday before hosting Harrogate Town in a Yorkshire derby the following week.