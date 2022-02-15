A man is in hospital after having part of his ear bitten off in a violent incident in a York nightclub.

It happened inside Kuda nightclub at around 12.30am on Wednesday 25 January, when an 18 year old man from York was punched in the face and assaulted.

He was taken to York district hospital where he is undergoing treatment to his ear.

North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to find and are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson said: "Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, they would like to speak to the male pictured as they believe that he will have important information that could assist the investigation."

The man is described as white, approximately 20 years old and roughly 6ft in height. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue/grey jeans.