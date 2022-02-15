A gang who ran a "firearms workshop" out of the kitchen of a house in Huddersfield have been jailed.

The three men were involved in an operation to import, modify and sell guns to criminals across the north of England.

West Yorkshire Police said officers raided the address in Ashenhurst Avenue, Huddersfield, in 2018 following intelligence that two imitation firearms had been imported from Eastern Europe.

They found an industrial drill and other tools alongside converted imitation pistols which had been modified to be capable of being fired as fully automatic handguns.

There were also component parts of guns and viable ammunition for the converted weapons.

A long investigation uncovered other weapons, including rifles, that had been sold.

Despite the ongoing investigation 38-year-old Thomas Robinson continued to modify and offer firearms for sale.

Forensic and telephone evidence linked Robinson, now of Oldham Road, Manchester, to fellow gang members Dale Bates, 29, of no fixed abode, and Junaid Ali, 24, of no fixed abode.

All three pleaded guilty to various offences last June.

Robinson has now been sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in prison for conspiracy to convert firearms, conspiracy to run a firearms business, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

Ali received eight years and three months for his role in the conspiracy and additional drugs offences.

Bates was jailed for five years for his involvement as a customer.

West Yorkshire Police Det Supt Fiona Gaffney said: "Firearms are extremely dangerous weapons and can cause devastating effects to people and communities.

"Our team worked hard to investigate and disrupt this trio in their offending, and we hope this sentencing brings reassurance to the community that firearms are not tolerated in Kirklees and we will treat all offences like this seriously."