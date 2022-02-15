Play video

Video report by ITV Calendar's Katie Oscroft

The grade gap between the rich and poor students in Sheffield is among the worst in the country, a report has found.

Across the city, poorer students are 1.61 grades behind their better-off peers – the fifth worst disparity in the country, according to the independent Education Policy Institute.

Only Derby, Salford, Blackpool and Knowsley have bigger grade gaps.

The report authors say poorer GCSE students are no closer to their wealthier peers than they were ten years ago.

Emily Hunt, from the Institute, said the disadvantage gap can last even after a pupil leaves school.

"It can also have an impact on their later life chances, including their progression into the labour market and their opportunity to have a fulfilling career," she said.

Hinde House School is looking to tackle the problem on the front line in one of the most deprived areas of the city, with extra classes and access to technology.

Executive principal Victoria Simcock said: "We have children who are in working families where they're having to decide and prioritise on who gets fed.

"All that places pressure on their educational success."

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi acknowledged the need to "level up" in areas like Sheffield.

He said: "We are calling them education investment areas. So there are 55 areas that we've identified where we need to close that gap much more aggressively."