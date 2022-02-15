An ex-paratrooper from Hull is hoping to embark on the final stretch of an epic mission to become the first person to complete an unbroken round-the-world walk.

Karl Bushby began the incredible journey in 1998 despite, he says, the "rest of the world" telling him he was "stupid".

He said: "When you say that to a young paratrooper, well, obviously I’m going to go and try it. So I spent the next 20 odd years proving the world wrong."

Play video

Watch Karl's emotional send off from his home in Hull in 1998

Karl is 26,000 miles into what would be a 36,000-mile journey, taking in Chile, Las Vegas and Washington on the way.

He made it as far as Turkmenistan, on the Iranian border, in 2019 before he encountered visa problems which forced him to put his expedition on hold.

Having travelled to Mexico to wait for the issues to be ironed out and for Turkmenistan to reopen its borders to visitors, his mission has been on hold ever since.

Karl, who set off in 1998, hopes to be back in the UK in two and a half years time

Karl is now considering a back up-plan which would see him travel to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and then to Russia.

He says he hopes to be back on the road by the summer at the latest, and has been in talks with authorities in Kazakhstan.

"We’re talking to the Kazakh embassy right now," he said.

"This week, we hope to be back in touch with them and hopefully hearing the news that they're going to open up those borders to the south so that we can walk across the border from Uzbekistan north into Kazakhstan and have a go at getting into Russia."

Karl hopes to be back in the UK within two and a half years.

"It's home and that's become a strange concept for me. My mother's house was where I was raised and that really is where this journey will end."