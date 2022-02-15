Police say a man who died in a fight at Rotherham General Hospital suffered a fatal brain injury.

Paul Reed, 48, was injured in an incident involving another patient on Saturday night.

Officers were called by a member of staff at 8.54pm reporting that two patients had been fighting. Mr Reed died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A post-mortem carried out yesterday concluded that he died of a subdural haemorrhage, which is a type of bleed on the brain."

A 47-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

The police spokesperson added: "We continue to support Mr Reed’s family and work closely with Rotherham District General Hospital as our inquiry continues."