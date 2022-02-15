ITV News weather presenter Jon Mitchell looks ahead to the arrival of stormy weather this week

In an unprecedented move, The Met Office has almost simultaneously named two low pressure systems that will bring spells of very strong winds and potentially snow to the UK this week.

Storm Dudley will cross the northern half of the UK on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Storm Eunice is set to bring strong winds and potentially some snow for parts of the country Friday.

Storm Dudley

The Met Office has issued an amber 'be prepared' warning because of expected strong winds from 4pm tomorrow and into Thursday morning.

It could see 70-80 mph gusts on exposed coasts and hills in North Yorkshire.

Further inland a yellow 'be aware' warning is in place, with gusts of 60-70 mph possible.

It means:

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and some roads and bridges are likely to close, leading to longer journey times and cancellations.

Probably some fallen trees and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

A tree felled by stormy weather in Rothwell Credit: Michael Newton

Storm Eunice

The next low pressure system will track across northern England on Friday.

Again, very strong winds with 60 – 70 mph gusts are possible inland, perhaps even stronger in some places.

This system is also expected to bring some heavy rain and there is a potential for some significant snowfall over hills such as the Pennines and North York Moors.

As ever, keep up to date with the latest forecast as we fine-tune the details over the coming days.