The cat who gained celebrity status after invading the pitch during a match at Hillsborough is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after her owner was told she needed £9,000 of treatment.

Nine-year-old Topsey gained notoriety when she brought Sheffield Wednesday's game against Wigan to a premature halt on 8 February.

Topsey giving players from both teams the runaround Credit: PA

It was the first time she had been seen for eight months after going missing last June while on the way to a cattery.

And owner Alison Jubb has now revealed that she needs treatment for a broken spine after being mauled by an animal outside the ground.

She said: "Unfortunately there is a huge cost involved, with an estimate of £9,000 for the scans and operation, on top of the fees so far, and for recuperation."

Currently being looked after by vets, Topsey needs a CT scan, MRI scan and an operation before she can return to her home in Sheffield.

But Ms Jubb said she was adapting well to her temporary home, adding: "She's eating loads and the vets can't fill her up. Touch wood she seems okay but there's a fair way to go."

She has now set up an online fundraising appeal, saying she had no pet insurance because she thought she'd lost Topsey for good.

Sheffield Wednesday are backing the appeal.

And within 24 hours it has already raised more than £6,000.

Donors Tracey and Dawn posted: "We saw Topsey run on to the pitch. She looked injured and scared, so glad she is back with her Mum and getting all the best care and treatment, sending lots of love."

Leanne Wood said: "We were at the match when Topsey came on to the pitch.... So glad she is back with her family."